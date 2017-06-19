3 arrested in attempted carjacking in Canton in which woman is struck with gun, police say
A man and two teenage boys were arrested in an attempted carjacking in Canton in which a woman was struck in the head with a gun before fleeing her assailants in her vehicle, Baltimore Police said Monday. Tremaine Thomas, 21, and Kwamaine Thomas, 17, both of the 3000 block of Grayson Street in Rosemont, and Sean Douglass, 16, of the 2400 block of E. Fayette Street in Patterson Place, were charged as adults with attempted robbery, attempted carjacking, assault and handgun violations, police said.
