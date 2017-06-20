2 injured in steam pipe explosion on ...

2 injured in steam pipe explosion on Eutaw Street in Baltimore

A steam pipe exploded on Eutaw Street between West Lombard and Pratt Streets Tuesday evening during rush hour and just before the Orioles game, a Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman said. Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the explosion, which took place outside of the Holiday Inn, spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

