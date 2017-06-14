14 indicted in bust of alleged South Baltimore drug ring, police say
Police and prosecutors in Baltimore asked for the public's help Monday in locating six of 14 individuals still on the loose after being indicted on drug distribution and conspiracy charges last month, saying their efforts to arrest the men in recent weeks had failed. Police said the indictments are related to the bust of a heroin and cocaine ring in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore that they believe may have been connected to violence in the neighborhood as well, though the indictments involve drug charges only.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,539,806
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|314,481
|Baltimore Schools
|11 hr
|Susanm
|3
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|May 31
|moarg
|205
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|May 30
|Sweetiepie
|87
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|May 29
|Marsha
|412
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC