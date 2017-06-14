14 indicted in bust of alleged South Baltimore drug ring, police say

Police and prosecutors in Baltimore asked for the public's help Monday in locating six of 14 individuals still on the loose after being indicted on drug distribution and conspiracy charges last month, saying their efforts to arrest the men in recent weeks had failed. Police said the indictments are related to the bust of a heroin and cocaine ring in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore that they believe may have been connected to violence in the neighborhood as well, though the indictments involve drug charges only.

