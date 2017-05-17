Urban Oyster aiming to open Baltimore food truck
Norton launched the Urban Oyster this spring, serving char-grilled oysters and other seafood, and she plans to take the business from stands at local farmers' markets to a food truck. The Urban Oyster made its first appearance April 24 at a chef take-over at Truffle Butta Cafe in Towson.
