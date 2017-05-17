Urban Oyster aiming to open Baltimore...

Urban Oyster aiming to open Baltimore food truck

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Norton launched the Urban Oyster this spring, serving char-grilled oysters and other seafood, and she plans to take the business from stands at local farmers' markets to a food truck. The Urban Oyster made its first appearance April 24 at a chef take-over at Truffle Butta Cafe in Towson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min RiccardoFire 1,534,293
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr cpeter1313 314,298
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) 10 hr Fitus T Bluster 5
Get To Work 10 hr Father Obrien 3
Psycho stalker timonium extended stay 16 hr Crazy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 20 Ebby Steppach 21,035
News Hampden Listed As One Of The Hottest Neighborho... (Feb '16) May 18 Hampden Hon 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC