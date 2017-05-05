Unpaid water bills trigger tax sales for Baltimore homeowners
Nearly 1,000 Baltimore homeowners are facing tax sale this month for past due water bills amid concerns the city has limited their ability to challenge billing errors. A group of investors will buy the liens on May 15, often charging homeowners thousands of dollars in interest, fees and court costs if they want to recoup their houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Susanm
|1,526,072
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|21 min
|Girl
|411
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|43 min
|ThomasA
|314,082
|Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08)
|14 hr
|bad
|78
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|16 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|Wed
|Michu Pichu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC