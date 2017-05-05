Unpaid water bills trigger tax sales ...

Unpaid water bills trigger tax sales for Baltimore homeowners

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Nearly 1,000 Baltimore homeowners are facing tax sale this month for past due water bills amid concerns the city has limited their ability to challenge billing errors. A group of investors will buy the liens on May 15, often charging homeowners thousands of dollars in interest, fees and court costs if they want to recoup their houses.

