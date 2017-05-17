Union Craft expansion adds to growing...

Union Craft expansion adds to growing economic impact of craft makers in Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Union Craft Brewing announced plans Tuesday to double its production capacity and hire more than 100 workers in the next decade by expanding with a new brewery in a redeveloped warehouse in nearby Medfield, anchoring a new 10 A1 2-acre manufacturing and retail complex called Union Collective. Union Craft Brewing announced plans Tuesday to double its production capacity and hire more than 100 workers in the next decade by expanding with a new brewery in a redeveloped warehouse in nearby Medfield, anchoring a new 10 A1 2-acre manufacturing and retail complex called Union Collective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min USAsince1680 1,533,000
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 min silly rabbit 314,260
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) 8 hr Hampden Hon 4
News Hampden Listed As One Of The Hottest Neighborho... (Feb '16) 8 hr Hampden Hon 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Toms river nj 21,031
Was Visiting the EYESORE INNER HARBOR and the F... May 15 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... May 14 spytheweb 6
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC