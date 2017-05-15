Union Craft Brewing plans ambitious expansion with brewery, retail complex
Hampden's Union Craft Brewing plans to expand into a larger facility that will anchor a new 10 ½-acre manufacturing and retail complex in nearby Medfield called Union Collective. In addition to a brewery and taproom that's more than three times larger than Union Craft's current facility, Union Collective will feature space for eight local businesses, nonprofits and manufacturers.
