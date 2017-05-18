Two men killed, 2-year-old shot in Ba...

Two men killed, 2-year-old shot in Baltimore

Two men were killed overnight, and a 2-year-old boy was shot Wednesday in separate incidents in Baltimore, police said Thursday. At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, police were called from near Coppin State University for a report of a shooting.

