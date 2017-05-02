Transactional Paralegal
The Baltimore office of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston is seeking a paralegal to work in the corporate section of the firm's Baltimore office. Must have 2+ years' experience in financing, corporate and other transactional legal work.
