Tip Sheet: Johns Hopkins Researchers Present at the Association for...

What: The annual meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology When: May 7-11 Where: Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD Neil Bressler, M.D., professor of ophthalmology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and co-authors will present new research on the cost-effectiveness of two methods of treatment for proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

