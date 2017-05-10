Tip Sheet: Johns Hopkins Researchers ...

Tip Sheet: Johns Hopkins Researchers Present at the Association for...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

What: The annual meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology When: May 7-11 Where: Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD Neil Bressler, M.D., professor of ophthalmology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and co-authors will present new research on the cost-effectiveness of two methods of treatment for proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Incognito4Ever 1,528,692
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 min cpeter1313 314,186
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 56 min Aquarius-WY 113,786
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,017
News Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08) Mon eddie 79
News Low-income renters in Baltimore become migrants... Mon Fitus T Bluster 1
News Baltimore County police charge four in shooting... May 7 Peace Selamta7x 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,311 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC