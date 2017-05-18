Thieves rob two women in north Baltimore

The wife of WBAL radios's Brett Hollander was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday while she was holding her seven-week-old baby in her arms. It happened in the middle of the day around 4:30 p.m. Witnesses say a group of kids, as young as 12 years old, have wreaked havoc on Springlake Way off Northern Parkway.

