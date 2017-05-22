Theater of the Absurd production deto...

Theater of the Absurd production detonates on Venus stage

1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

What follows is an hour and a half in which the two women, strangers to each other, try to cope with being trapped in an unknown space. They push each other's pain buttons, sneer, scream, fall in love, fall out of love , indulge in self pity, create a chalk portrait and kick a cake pan around the stage.

