The Allendale, public apartment complex in Baltimore, to reopen after $27 million renovation
The Allendale, a 164-unit West Baltimore public apartment complex, reopened Tuesday following a $27 million renovation funded by federal, state and private investment. The project is the first of its kind to be completed in the city under the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Rental Assistance Demonstration program, which allows public housing agencies more leeway in using federal funding to redevelop and maintain affordable housing, officials said.
