'Swimmable' goal still eludes Baltimore harbor - but not all the time

It was safe to jump into waters off of Fort McHenry almost 90 percent of the time in 2016, but the Baltimore harbor is still far from meeting a goal of becoming "swimmable and fishable" by 2020, according to a report being released Monday. The Healthy Harbor Initiative report again gives the Patapsco River, Jones Falls and Gwynns Falls failing grades.

