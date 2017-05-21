'Swimmable' goal still eludes Baltimore harbor - but not all the time
It was safe to jump into waters off of Fort McHenry almost 90 percent of the time in 2016, but the Baltimore harbor is still far from meeting a goal of becoming "swimmable and fishable" by 2020, according to a report being released Monday. The Healthy Harbor Initiative report again gives the Patapsco River, Jones Falls and Gwynns Falls failing grades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|JRB
|1,533,974
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|314,275
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Get To Work
|Sat
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 18
|Hampden Hon
|4
|Hampden Listed As One Of The Hottest Neighborho... (Feb '16)
|May 18
|Hampden Hon
|3
|Was Visiting the EYESORE INNER HARBOR and the F...
|May 15
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC