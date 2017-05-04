Suspect Named In Shooting Over Chicken BonesThursday, May 4, 2017...

Suspect Named In Shooting Over Chicke...

Suspect Named In Shooting Over Chicken Bones
Thursday, May 4, 2017

Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Gerald Gaffney, 26, is wanted on first-degree attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting April 15 in the 1800 block of Harlem Avenue. Investigators said a man and a woman were walking down the street, eating chicken and throwing the bones in people's yards.

