Suspect Named In Shooting Over Chicken BonesThursday, May 4, 2017...
Gerald Gaffney, 26, is wanted on first-degree attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting April 15 in the 1800 block of Harlem Avenue. Investigators said a man and a woman were walking down the street, eating chicken and throwing the bones in people's yards.
