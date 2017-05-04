Study set in motion

Study set in motion

An urban planning firm has been hired to develop a neighborhood plan for a portion of central Columbus that will be used to help guide future development. The Columbus Board of Works on Tuesday approved a contract for $83,500 with Design Collective, based in Baltimore, Maryland, to create the Central Columbus Neighborhood Plan.

