State Center advocates rally outside City Hall

Dozens of community leaders, lawmakers and city residents - frustrated by the stalled State Center redevelopment - rallied Monday outside City Hall to call on Gov. Larry Hogan to move forward with the West Baltimore project. State leaders in December voided its contracts with a developer that underpinned a $1.5 billion plan to turn State Center, a 28-acre complex of state offices near North Eutaw Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, into a mix of residences, stores, offices and, possibly, a grocery store.

