State Center advocates rally outside City Hall
Dozens of community leaders, lawmakers and city residents - frustrated by the stalled State Center redevelopment - rallied Monday outside City Hall to call on Gov. Larry Hogan to move forward with the West Baltimore project. State leaders in December voided its contracts with a developer that underpinned a $1.5 billion plan to turn State Center, a 28-acre complex of state offices near North Eutaw Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, into a mix of residences, stores, offices and, possibly, a grocery store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|RoxLo
|1,531,423
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Tony Estrada
|21,025
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,248
|Was Visiting the EYESORE INNER HARBOR and the F...
|8 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|6
|Black People are MEAN and DIRTY
|Sun
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|6
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|May 13
|Son of CSA
|120
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC