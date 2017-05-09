Skatepark of Baltimore to open new concrete street park
The event is to celebrate additions of an 11,000-square-foot concrete street-skating area with stairs, handrails, ledges and other features for skaters. The more-than-half-a-million dollar project paid for by state and city funding, as well as donations, was completed in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|John Galt
|1,527,769
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|John-K
|314,171
|Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08)
|21 hr
|eddie
|79
|Low-income renters in Baltimore become migrants...
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Baltimore County police charge four in shooting...
|Sun
|Peace Selamta7x
|2
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Girl
|411
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC