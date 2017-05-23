Single Carrot Theatre takes audiences by bus on a 'Promenade' through Baltimore neighborhoods

All the streets will be a stage when Single Carrot Theatre welcomes audiences aboard a bus for the world premiere of its traveling production "Promenade: Baltimore," starting June 2. For about 90 minutes, passengers will wear headphones, listening to a live-mix soundtrack of music, narration and interviews with local residents, while the bus weaves through several neighborhoods. During frequent curbside stops, the theatergoers-in-transit will be able to observe through the windows diverse scenes performed on sidewalks and stoops by actors.

