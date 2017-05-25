Shepley Bulfinch to conduct feasibility study for Loyola University Maryland

Shepley Bulfinch, a national architecture firm known for design excellence and innovation with offices in Boston, Houston and Phoenix, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to conduct a feasibility study for an Integrated Behavioral Science Complex at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore, Maryland. The study will define the program and design concepts to create a complex of bold new academic engagement spaces facing Loyola's central Evergreen Quad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.