Shepley Bulfinch to conduct feasibility study for Loyola University Maryland
Shepley Bulfinch, a national architecture firm known for design excellence and innovation with offices in Boston, Houston and Phoenix, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to conduct a feasibility study for an Integrated Behavioral Science Complex at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore, Maryland. The study will define the program and design concepts to create a complex of bold new academic engagement spaces facing Loyola's central Evergreen Quad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
