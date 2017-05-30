Seton Keough celebrates final commenc...

Seton Keough celebrates final commencement

Friday May 26

In the past week, Archbishop Keough High School has been in the spotlight, not because after 52 years the school is closing, but because the Netflix series "The Keepers" has uncovered some of the school's darkest secrets. The series has raised questions about the disappearance and murder of one of the school's nuns, Sister Cathy and what, if any, involvement the school's chaplain Father Joseph Maskell might have had.

