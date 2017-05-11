Scientists readying 'nerve center' fo...

Scientists readying 'nerve center' for James Webb Space...

As the James Webb Space Telescope looks toward the farthest reaches of the universe, it will take direction from a glass-encased room of computer monitors that looks out on Baltimore's leafy Wyman Park. The images the observatory beams back will be processed and shared with the world from offices just down the hall and up the street.

