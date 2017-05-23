Sagamore, South Baltimore neighborhoo...

Sagamore, South Baltimore neighborhoods form community coalition

Sagamore Development Co. and six South Baltimore neighborhood groups on Tuesday formalized a community coalition that will pave the way for Sagamore to deliver on the community benefits promised as part of the Port Covington redevelopment.

