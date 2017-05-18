Rehearsal space Studio 14 reopens aft...

Rehearsal space Studio 14 reopens after obtaining permit, addressing safety issues

Shut down in January, Studio 14, a practice space for musicians located at 239 N. Franklintown Road, reopened earlier this week after obtaining a proper permit and addressing safety violations. Shut down in January, Studio 14, a practice space for musicians located at 239 N. Franklintown Road, reopened earlier this week after obtaining a proper permit and addressing safety violations.

