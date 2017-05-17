Red light, speed cameras coming to Baltimore
The city of Baltimore tried to use red light and speed cameras a few years ago but they were scrapped because of unwarranted tickets. "Speeding cameras for sure are something that would be welcome in areas with a lot of kids and a lot of fast traffic," said Northeast resident, Geoff Edlins.
