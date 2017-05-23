Public weighs in on Harford school budget as clock ticks down to end of fiscal year

Havre de Grace High School teacher Rob Scott uses a solved Rubik's Cube to make his point to the Harford County Board of Education Monday that all parties must work together to support fully funding teacher salary increases. Havre de Grace High School teacher Rob Scott uses a solved Rubik's Cube to make his point to the Harford County Board of Education Monday that all parties must work together to support fully funding teacher salary increases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.