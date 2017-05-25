Poverni Sheik Group moves forward wit...

Poverni Sheik Group moves forward with plans to redevelop North Howard Street property

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Poverni Sheik Group has been selected by the Baltimore Development Corp. to move forward with plans to redevelop five blighted properties on North Howard Street. The Baltimore-based developer has proposed redeveloping the connected properties in the 400 block of North Howard Street into five street-level storefronts topped with 39 market rate apartments called Howard Row.

