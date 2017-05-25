Poverni Sheik Group moves forward with plans to redevelop North Howard Street property
Poverni Sheik Group has been selected by the Baltimore Development Corp. to move forward with plans to redevelop five blighted properties on North Howard Street. The Baltimore-based developer has proposed redeveloping the connected properties in the 400 block of North Howard Street into five street-level storefronts topped with 39 market rate apartments called Howard Row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Earl
|1,538,047
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Susanm
|314,404
|Baltimore Schools
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|Wed
|moarg
|205
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|May 30
|Sweetiepie
|87
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|May 29
|Marsha
|412
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC