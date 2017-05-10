Police say three men raped a woman in Baltimore
A husband is now pleading for answers after his wife was robbed and raped at a cemetery in southeast Baltimore last week. The Voshell Gardens cemetery in the 5600 block of Cardiff Avenue is nondescript and there's very little lighting in the area causing problems and attracting unwanted guests according to neighbors.
