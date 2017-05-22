Police: Man shot, killed during attempted robbery in North Baltimore
MANDATORY CREDIT: Baltimore Examiner and Washington Examiner OUT BALTIMORE, MD -- 01/09/2008 -- Generic crime scene image of police lights as Baltimore Police investigate an apparent shooting Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2008. MANDATORY CREDIT: Baltimore Examiner and Washington Examiner OUT Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in an attempted robbery Monday morning in North Baltimore, the department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|John Galt
|1,534,197
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,294
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Get To Work
|4 hr
|Father Obrien
|3
|Psycho stalker timonium extended stay
|10 hr
|Crazy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|Hampden Listed As One Of The Hottest Neighborho... (Feb '16)
|May 18
|Hampden Hon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC