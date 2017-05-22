Police: Man shot, killed during attempted robbery in North Baltimore

MANDATORY CREDIT: Baltimore Examiner and Washington Examiner OUT BALTIMORE, MD -- 01/09/2008 -- Generic crime scene image of police lights as Baltimore Police investigate an apparent shooting Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2008. MANDATORY CREDIT: Baltimore Examiner and Washington Examiner OUT Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in an attempted robbery Monday morning in North Baltimore, the department said.

