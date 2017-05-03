Police: Man fatally shot in car in So...

Police: Man fatally shot in car in Southwest Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

At about 10:48 p.m., 30-year-old Kevin Watkins, of the 7300 block of Archsine Lane, was shot in the back while in the 3300 block of Caton Avenue in the Saint Josephs neighborhood, police said. Police also said Wednesday that a victim from a Tuesday night shooting in the 3100 block of W. North Avenue has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,525,154
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 47 min ThomasA 314,048
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Well Well 20,996
Women who want black menn and are not black 6 hr Darkone 1
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Mon IAMGKNEE 113,784
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Apr 30 Joeblowfrom Kokomo 410
Jimbo Shifflett Apr 28 Kentucky mom 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC