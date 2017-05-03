Police: Man fatally shot in car in Southwest Baltimore
At about 10:48 p.m., 30-year-old Kevin Watkins, of the 7300 block of Archsine Lane, was shot in the back while in the 3300 block of Caton Avenue in the Saint Josephs neighborhood, police said. Police also said Wednesday that a victim from a Tuesday night shooting in the 3100 block of W. North Avenue has died.
