Police: Girl, 17, shot in Northwest Baltimore
Baltimore Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot in Northwest Baltimore early Sunday, the department said. At about 1 a.m., police were called to the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road where they found the girl, who has not been identified, with a gunshot wound to her upper body.
