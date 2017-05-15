PERFORMANCE / TOUR: Friends, Colleagues and Students to Celebrate Janet Lawson in NYC on May 15th
Friends, current and former students, and many of the incredible musicians she has collaborated with over the years will gather on Monday, May 15th 2017 from 7 to 10pm at the extraordinary Minnie Petrie Synagogue at Hebrew Union College- Jewish Institute of Religion, 1 West 4th St. in New York City , to offer a loving, healing tribute to Janet in celebration of her incredible impact on so many artists and students of jazz. Engaged in a health crisis, Janet is leaving NYC to live with family in Baltimore.
