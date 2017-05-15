PERFORMANCE / TOUR: Friends, Colleagu...

PERFORMANCE / TOUR: Friends, Colleagues and Students to Celebrate Janet Lawson in NYC on May 15th

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: All About Jazz

Friends, current and former students, and many of the incredible musicians she has collaborated with over the years will gather on Monday, May 15th 2017 from 7 to 10pm at the extraordinary Minnie Petrie Synagogue at Hebrew Union College- Jewish Institute of Religion, 1 West 4th St. in New York City , to offer a loving, healing tribute to Janet in celebration of her incredible impact on so many artists and students of jazz. Engaged in a health crisis, Janet is leaving NYC to live with family in Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 17 min Reality Check 1,531,555
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Toms river nj 21,028
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr silly rabbit 314,248
Was Visiting the EYESORE INNER HARBOR and the F... 15 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... Sun spytheweb 6
Black People are MEAN and DIRTY Sun Sarah 2nd Grade 6
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) May 13 Son of CSA 120
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,025 • Total comments across all topics: 281,046,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC