Outdoor improvements complete $8 million in upgrades to Baltimore's largest family shelter
Sarah's Hope, Baltimore's largest family shelter, celebrated the completion of $8 million in renovations Thursday, including green space and a playground to be shared by people who live in the shelter and the larger community. The $1.35 million in outdoor improvements is the final piece of a years-long project to double the number of families - including men, women and children - the shelter can serve to about 200 a year.
