One-time 'Public Enemy No. 1' gets 50...

One-time 'Public Enemy No. 1' gets 50 years in prison after state asks for wrong sentence

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore prosecutors got what they asked for when a judge sentenced a one-time "Public Enemy No. 1" to life with all but 50 years suspended for opening fire in a West Baltimore shopping center and wounding two elderly siblings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,532,961
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) 3 hr Hampden Hon 4
News Hampden Listed As One Of The Hottest Neighborho... (Feb '16) 3 hr Hampden Hon 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Toms river nj 21,031
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr ThomasA 314,258
Was Visiting the EYESORE INNER HARBOR and the F... May 15 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... May 14 spytheweb 6
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC