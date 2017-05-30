One Suspect Hurt After 2 Ambush Undercover ATF Officers
One man was shot Friday afternoon after he and an accomplice ambushed a truck in west Baltimore with three ATF agents inside, police say. The agents were on an undercover operation in a vehicle in the 2700 block of west Baltimore Street when the ambush took place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,538,359
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,405
|Baltimore Schools
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|Wed
|moarg
|205
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|May 30
|Sweetiepie
|87
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC