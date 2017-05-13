One Baltimore DJ arrested, another de...

One Baltimore DJ arrested, another dead after fatal shooting early Friday

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

An ongoing dispute led one Baltimore DJ to shoot and kill another local DJ early Friday morning in the southwest part of the city, police said. Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Brandon Harris, known as DJ B-Eazy, in the killing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min TeaRumpster 1,530,916
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 44 min NotSoDivineMsM 314,247
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... 1 hr spytheweb 6
Black People are MEAN and DIRTY 1 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 6
Was Visiting the EYESORE INNER HARBOR and the F... 1 hr Philbert 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr NLDM 21,025
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) Sat Son of CSA 120
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,012,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC