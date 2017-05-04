Non-profits of a feather should join ...

Non-profits of a feather should join together

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

With regard to the dilemma faced by Suited to Succeed , the Baltimore non-profit desperately trying to raise funds to keep its worthwhile mission alive, allow me to make a suggestion from the for-profit world: Consider a merger. Perhaps that's shocking advice, but nothing should prevent a non-profit from mimicking the best practices of for-profit organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,525,824
News Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08) 39 min bad 78
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... 2 hr spytheweb 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,997
News Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s... Wed Michu Pichu 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Wed ThomasA 314,048
Women who want black menn and are not black Wed Darkone 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,779,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC