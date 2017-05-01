New farmers' market launches in Greenmount West
Open Works and Two Moons Food Group are teaming up to host a new farmers' market in Greenmount West beginning next month. The Greenmount West Community Market, also known as the "Grow Market," will launch June 4. The Sunday market will run every week through Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Open Works parking lot .
