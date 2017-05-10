Nancy Pelosi's Father Has Interesting...

Nancy Pelosi's Father Has Interesting FBI File. JFK Worried That...

Friend of Ours reports: Nancy Pelosi's father Thomas D'Alesandro Jr. allegedly was a "constant companion" of notorious mobster Benjamin "Benny Trotta" Magliano and other underworld figures during his political years in Baltimore, MD. D'Alesandro was a Congressman for five terms from 1938 to 1947, and Baltimore mayor for three terms from 1947 to 1959.

