Md. LGBT Chamber of Commerce to launch

The chamber will offer networking opportunities, business development efforts within the LGBT community, and educational programming to its members. The goal is to create more business opportunities for the LGBT+ community by connecting corporations with suppliers, teaching how to navigate within the federal and state government for contracts, and ensuring that workplaces are safe and welcoming.

