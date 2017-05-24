Md. LGBT Chamber of Commerce to launch
The chamber will offer networking opportunities, business development efforts within the LGBT community, and educational programming to its members. The goal is to create more business opportunities for the LGBT+ community by connecting corporations with suppliers, teaching how to navigate within the federal and state government for contracts, and ensuring that workplaces are safe and welcoming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|JCPete
|1,535,920
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Dominican 17
|21,055
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|314,353
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|Thu
|J Brown house II
|33
|Baltimore County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Pop
|3
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 23
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Get To Work
|May 22
|Father Obrien
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC