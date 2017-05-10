Maryland regulators OK nation's large...

Maryland regulators OK nation's largest offshore wind plan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Monday, Aug. 15, 2016 file photo three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I. Maryland regulators on Thursday, May 11, 2017, approved plans for the nation's first large-scale offshore wind projects. The Maryland Public Service Commission awarded renewable energy credits for two projects off Maryland's Eastern Shore near Ocean City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 23 min RoxLo 1,529,766
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 314,193
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 7 hr IAMGKNEE 113,791
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Women who want black menn and are not black 16 hr Darkone 1
News Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08) May 8 eddie 79
News Low-income renters in Baltimore become migrants... May 8 Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC