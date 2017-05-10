Maryland regulators OK nation's largest offshore wind plan
In this Monday, Aug. 15, 2016 file photo three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I. Maryland regulators on Thursday, May 11, 2017, approved plans for the nation's first large-scale offshore wind projects. The Maryland Public Service Commission awarded renewable energy credits for two projects off Maryland's Eastern Shore near Ocean City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|23 min
|RoxLo
|1,529,766
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|314,193
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|IAMGKNEE
|113,791
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Women who want black menn and are not black
|16 hr
|Darkone
|1
|Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08)
|May 8
|eddie
|79
|Low-income renters in Baltimore become migrants...
|May 8
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC