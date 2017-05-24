Marble Hall apartments nab $31M

Marble Hall apartments nab $31M

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Record

The Marble Hall Garden Apartments in Baltimore have sold for $31 million. The 390-unit property at 4300 Marble Hall Road was built in 1947.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min you r all dumbasses 1,535,232
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 38 min Truth is might 314,346
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Justice For All 21,042
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) Tue Fitus T Bluster 7
Get To Work May 22 Father Obrien 3
Psycho stalker timonium extended stay May 22 Crazy 1
News Hampden Listed As One Of The Hottest Neighborho... (Feb '16) May 18 Hampden Hon 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,650 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC