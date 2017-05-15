Man sentenced to life plus 35 years b...

Man sentenced to life plus 35 years behind bars in shooting of Baltimore police sergeant

A Baltimore judge on Monday sentenced Gregg Thomas to life plus 35 years behind bars - the maximum sentence allowed - for the 2014 shooting of Sgt. Keith Mcneill, concluding a years-long court battle that included four trials.

