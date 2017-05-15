Man sentenced to life plus 35 years behind bars in shooting of Baltimore police sergeant
A Baltimore judge on Monday sentenced Gregg Thomas to life plus 35 years behind bars - the maximum sentence allowed - for the 2014 shooting of Sgt. Keith Mcneill, concluding a years-long court battle that included four trials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|John Galt
|1,531,332
|Was Visiting the EYESORE INNER HARBOR and the F...
|3 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Gloria
|314,247
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|actorvet
|21,024
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|22 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|Black People are MEAN and DIRTY
|22 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|6
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Son of CSA
|120
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC