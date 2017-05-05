Man killed outside his North Baltimore home Thursday night, city police say
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed outside his home in North Baltimore Thursday night, city police said. Officers were called at 11:37 p.m. to the 500 block of Chateau Avenue, just east of York Road, for a report of a shooting, where they found Tyrell Matthews suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.
