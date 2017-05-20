Man killed in Friday night stabbing, ...

Man killed in Friday night stabbing, city police say

1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A 47-year-old man was found stabbed on St. Paul Street, just south of North Avenue on Friday night, Baltimore police said. Officers were called at about 11:03 p.m. to the 1800 block of Saint Paul St., where a man was on the ground with a stab wound.

