Man charged in fatal assault in Baltimore gas station parking lot

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the March 29 killing of another man in a Baltimore gas station parking lot, Baltimore Police said. Eugene Cartwright, of the 2500 block of Shirley Ave., is being held without bail and is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claud Maid, 32, of the 5900 block of Prince George St., police said.

