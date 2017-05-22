Man charged in fatal assault in Balti...

Man charged in fatal assault in Baltimore gas station parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the March 29 killing of another man in a Baltimore gas station parking lot, Baltimore Police said. Eugene Cartwright, of the 2500 block of Shirley Ave., is being held without bail and is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claud Maid, 32, of the 5900 block of Prince George St., police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min John Galt 1,534,197
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr cpeter1313 314,294
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) 4 hr Fitus T Bluster 5
Get To Work 4 hr Father Obrien 3
Psycho stalker timonium extended stay 10 hr Crazy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,035
News Hampden Listed As One Of The Hottest Neighborho... (Feb '16) May 18 Hampden Hon 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC