Man, 53, fatally shot in Southwest Baltimore, police say

A 53-year-old man was fatally shot in the 1200 block of Bloomfield Avenue in Southwest Baltimore early Friday morning, according to Baltimore police. Vincent Curtis, of the 3000 block of Walbrook Avenue, was shot found shot in the chest about 4 a.m. and transported to Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

