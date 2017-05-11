Man, 32, fatally shot in Forest Park ...

Man, 32, fatally shot in Forest Park in Northwest Baltimore, police say

A 32-year-old man was found fatally shot in the Forest Park neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore on Thursday morning, according to Baltimore police. Officers responded to the 3900 block of Maine Avenue to check the well-being of a person at the location about 6:07 a.m. and found the man, who was not identified, with gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

