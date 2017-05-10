Man, 24, arrested in 2015 quintuple shooting that killed one, injured four others
A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged Tuesday in a 2015 East Baltimore quintuple shooting that killed one and injured four others, police said. Antonio Melvin, of the 3000 block of Grindon Avenue in Northeast Baltimore, was charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, police said.
