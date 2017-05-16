Mad River Bar & Grill to close, rebrand in Federal Hill
Mad River Bar & Grill, a popular nightlife spot in Federal Hill, will close for renovations and a rebranding after Saturday night, said operating partner David Yike. He declined to name or describe the new concept, but said the new restaurant and bar should be open within three months.
